Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $99.37 and last traded at $99.12, with a volume of 10388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

The company has a market cap of $156.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

