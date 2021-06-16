Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $191 million-194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.58 million.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.13. 3,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,686. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -73.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

PHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.04.

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $824,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

