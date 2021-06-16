PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.54 or 0.00009170 BTC on exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $24,306.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00060441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00143904 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00180582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00949173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,727.43 or 1.00276352 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

