Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.47. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

PDM stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,950,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,810,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,192,000 after buying an additional 281,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after buying an additional 59,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 121,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

