Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,889,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $4,210,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.3% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,887 shares of company stock valued at $161,125,449. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,514.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,309. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,537.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,363.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

