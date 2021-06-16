Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,528 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 40,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 171,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.51.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.79. 334,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,715. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.57 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.52. The company has a market cap of $206.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

