Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 13,050 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 55.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $17.66. 132,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,629,956. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.03. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

