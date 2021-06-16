Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 415 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,698,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

ADSK stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.86. 10,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total transaction of $5,204,220.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.