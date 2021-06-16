Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises approximately 1.8% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.78. 16,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.36. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.19.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

