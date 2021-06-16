Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,416,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 42.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 996.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 63,510 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,106,000 after acquiring an additional 164,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $121.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of -164.74 and a beta of 1.46. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

