Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 39,116 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,663.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,697. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.