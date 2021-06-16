Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,525 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITCI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,004,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,575,000 after purchasing an additional 626,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $16,768,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 338,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 313,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,289. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.