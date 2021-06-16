Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,011,000 after acquiring an additional 355,860 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after acquiring an additional 186,878 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.99.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

