Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,963 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after buying an additional 188,559 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $34,965,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 216,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,317,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,321,057 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $99,383,000 after buying an additional 24,601 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 726,455 shares of company stock valued at $56,366,417. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.92. The company had a trading volume of 144,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.01.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

