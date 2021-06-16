Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.56. 71,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,836. The company has a market cap of $174.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $103.78 and a one year high of $219.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.