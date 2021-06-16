Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $7.34 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $150.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,887. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.