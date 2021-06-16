Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 0.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after acquiring an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,956,000 after acquiring an additional 228,566 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $3.20 on Wednesday, reaching $197.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,775. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.98. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

