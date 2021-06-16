Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GXC. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $130.00. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,682. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.73. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1 year low of $102.96 and a 1 year high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

