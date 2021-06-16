Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 75.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $2,045,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock worth $100,451,401. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $71.72. The stock had a trading volume of 19,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,985,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $129.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.58.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

