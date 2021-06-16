Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Plains GP reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAGP. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. 26,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,759. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 207.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 17.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.