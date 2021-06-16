Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,259 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Merus worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $9,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 176,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.93. 10,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,260. The stock has a market cap of $802.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.63. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.16.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

