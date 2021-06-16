Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.07 Million Stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,540 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $225,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $1,751,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 407.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,555,000 after buying an additional 768,589 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 40.9% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,530,000 after buying an additional 517,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

FUN traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $45.90. 21,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,863. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

