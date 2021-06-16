Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $54.56 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $35.85 on Wednesday, reaching $2,392.54. 59,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,700. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,322.94. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,455.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

