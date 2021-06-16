Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,929,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,597,000. The Mosaic comprises 2.1% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.77% of The Mosaic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,345,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in The Mosaic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,759,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its stake in The Mosaic by 52.5% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in The Mosaic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

NYSE MOS traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $32.45. 559,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,749,898. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

