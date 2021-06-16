Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 400,000 Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at $2,625,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exagen by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exagen by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter worth $1,513,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exagen alerts:

Shares of Exagen stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,441. The stock has a market cap of $277.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 16.41 and a quick ratio of 16.41. Exagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Exagen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Exagen Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.