Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 399 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,119,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $229.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

