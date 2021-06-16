Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Shares Up 9.2%

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. 130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAZRF. Desjardins raised their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Plaza Retail REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plaza Retail REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

