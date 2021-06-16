PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Major Shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc Sells 44,419 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 44,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Euclidean Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Euclidean Capital Llc sold 21,977 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $742,822.60.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Euclidean Capital Llc sold 39,638 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,333,422.32.

On Monday, June 7th, Euclidean Capital Llc sold 30,721 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $1,032,840.02.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -14.36. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Equities research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.