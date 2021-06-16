Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 3,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 26,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.