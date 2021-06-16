Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Update

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the May 13th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Precipio by 267.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 244,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Precipio by 57.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Precipio during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Precipio during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Precipio during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.78. 1,406,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,554,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.23. Precipio has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $9.18.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 132.40%.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Precipio from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

