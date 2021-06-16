Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Gap Down to $32.04

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.04, but opened at $31.20. Prelude Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

PRLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -7.07.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $604,194.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $772,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,858. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

