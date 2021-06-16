Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Shares Up 5.6%

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) shot up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 4,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 27,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PMOIY. Investec cut Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays began coverage on Premier Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $305.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

