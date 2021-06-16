Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after acquiring an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Argus increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.41. The company had a trading volume of 369,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a PE ratio of 132.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.49. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

