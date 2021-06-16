Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 233,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 32,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,392,780. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

