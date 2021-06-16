Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 8,221.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.29. 25,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,619. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.93 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.09.

