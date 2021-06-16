Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 330 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,903,000 after buying an additional 9,625,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,334,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,605,000 after buying an additional 9,104,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,821 shares of company stock worth $14,801,766. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $73.45. 549,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,532,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $144.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

