Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 15,720 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 14,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 22,446,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,453 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,696,000 after buying an additional 1,280,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,331,000 after buying an additional 738,188 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 23,809,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 238,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after buying an additional 238,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.65. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 137.93%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $368,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.