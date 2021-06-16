Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 407,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5,323.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AHH stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AHH shares. DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

