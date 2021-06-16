Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,558,002 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $250.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.92, a P/E/G ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.18 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.13.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

