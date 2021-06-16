Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $259,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $543.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.90. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

