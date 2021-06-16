Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.11

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.11 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,615,339 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.78 million and a PE ratio of 70.50.

In related news, insider Richard Dennis acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £6,250 ($8,165.67). Also, insider Roger Steven McDowell acquired 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro; and manufactures small and protein-reactive chemical reagents.

