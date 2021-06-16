Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Provident Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

PVBC opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $302.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 622.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp in the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

