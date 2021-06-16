Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 12,880 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.34% of Sun Communities worth $57,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Sun Communities by 10.5% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sun Communities by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,627,000 after purchasing an additional 119,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Sun Communities by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.76. 1,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,982. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.65 and a 52 week high of $178.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.78.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

