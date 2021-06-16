Prudential Financial Inc. Has $53.90 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 142.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $53,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $507.99. 239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,612. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $495.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $244.32 and a fifty-two week high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.