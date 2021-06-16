Prudential Financial Inc. Has $61.15 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 302.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,934,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $61,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in The Mosaic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Shares of MOS stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 72,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,898. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.76. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

