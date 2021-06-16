Prudential Financial Inc. Has $64.65 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,229 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of The Southern worth $64,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,302,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Southern by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after buying an additional 1,382,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Southern by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after buying an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.29. The stock had a trading volume of 29,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.53. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.