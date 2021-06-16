Prudential Financial Inc. Has $67.49 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,644 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $67,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,699,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,035 shares of company stock worth $86,677,226. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,229. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.99. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

