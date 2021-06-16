Public Mint Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $175,053.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

