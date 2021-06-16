Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Issued By BWS Financial

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) – Analysts at BWS Financial lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Verso in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. BWS Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Verso’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE VRS opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. Verso has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.06.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Verso by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Verso by 41.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 26.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

