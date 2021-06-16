Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cascades Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cascades in a report released on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAS. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.86.

Shares of CAS opened at C$14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.09. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$13.06 and a 1-year high of C$18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

